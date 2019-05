NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 03: A view of atmosphere the "Game Of Thrones" Season 8 Premiere After Party on April 03, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Winter is coming to Hartford.

The “Game of Thrones” Live Concert Experience is coming to the Xfinity Theatre on September 11.

The show features live music by Ramin Djawadi from the hit HBO series.

Tickets go on sale Monday, starting at $25.

