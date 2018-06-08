What to Know Trump is lashing out at longtime allies over their critiques of his trade policies and plans an early exit from the annual G-7 meeting

Under Fire Over Tariffs, Trump Heads to G-7 Summit in Canada

Solidifying his solo status on the world stage, President Trump is lashing out at longtime allies over their critiques of his trade policies and plans an early exit from the annual Group of Seven meeting of industrialized nations. Trump will descend on the annual gathering, held this year at a Quebec resort, but will leave Saturday morning before the event is over, heading out to Singapore for his highly-anticipated summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. The White House announced his travel plans after French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau signaled they will use the event to take a stance against new U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum imports. At a joint press conference, Macron stressed: "A trade war doesn't spare anyone. It will start first of all to hurt U.S. workers." Trudeau said: "We are going to defend our industries and our workers." Trudeau, for his part, said Trump's action would hurt American workers as well as Canadians.

Ex-Senate Aide Charged With Lying About Reporter Contacts

A former employee of the Senate intelligence committee has been arrested on charges of lying to the FBI about contacts he had with multiple reporters, federal prosecutors said. James A. Wolfe, the longtime director of security for the committee — one of multiple congressional panels investigating potential ties between Russia and the Trump campaign — was indicted on three false statement counts after prosecutors say he misled agents about his relationships with reporters. Though Wolfe is not charged with disclosing classified information, prosecutors say he was in regular contact with multiple journalists who covered the committee, including meeting them at restaurants, in bars, private residences and in a Senate office building. He also maintained a years-long personal relationship with one reporter, which prosecutors say he lied about until being confronted with a photograph of him and the journalist. Wolfe, 58, of Ellicott City, Maryland, is due in court Friday. It wasn't immediately clear if he had a lawyer.

Number of Kids Vaping Isn't Up, CDC Study Says, But Some Skeptical

Vaping held steady last year in high school students and declined in middle school kids, according to new government data, but some researchers are skeptical because the survey may have missed out on a booming e-cigarette brand. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey did not specifically ask about Juul e-cigarettes, and research suggests some kids don’t equate the trendy devices with other types of e-cigarettes. Given that omission and the skyrocketing sales of Juul last year, the survey may be missing a big part of what’s going on, said Jidong Huang, a researcher. E-cigarettes are battery-powered devices that provide users with aerosol puffs that typically contain nicotine, and sometimes flavorings like fruit, mint or chocolate. They’re generally considered a less dangerous alternative to regular cigarettes, but health officials have warned nicotine is harmful to developing brains.

Crucial Provisions of Health Law Unconstitutional, Justice Department Says

The Trump administration said in a court filing it will no longer defend key parts of the Affordable Care Act, including the requirement that people have health insurance and provisions that guarantee access to health insurance regardless of any medical conditions. The decision, announced in a filing in a federal court in Texas, is a rare departure from the Justice Department's practice of defending federal laws in court. Texas and other Republican-led states are suing to strike down the entire law because Congress recently repealed a provision that people without health insurance must pay a fine. The repeal takes effect next year. Texas says that without the fine in place the requirement to have health insurance is unconstitutional and that the entire law should be struck down as a result.

Kate Spade Hanged Herself in NYC Apartment, Medical Examiner Says

The New York City medical examiner's office released fashion icon Kate Spade's cause of death in a statement, ruling she died by hanging and confirmed it was a suicide. The NYPD had said shortly after the 55-year-old fashion icon was found dead in her Park Avenue bedroom that they believed it to have been a suicide, but final determination depending on the autopsy results. Those results came hours after Andy Spade, the husband and business partner of the noted designer, said she suffered from depression and anxiety for years. She was seeking help during the last five years, "seeing a doctor on a regular basis and taking medication for both depression and anxiety," Andy Spade said in a statement.

Reese Witherspoon Confirms “Legally Blonde 3”

Reese Witherspoon confirms there will be a "Legally Blonde 3." The actress posted a video on Instagram of her floating in a pool wearing a pink bikini. The caption read: "It’s true...# LegallyBlonde3." Witherspoon starred as Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy, in which the fashion merchandising student enrolls in Harvard Law School to try to win back her ex-boyfriend. The movie led to the 2003 sequel "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde."