What to Know Heads of state from the world's leading economies were invited to the G-20 summit to discuss development, infrastructure and investment

The WHO says Congo's deadly Ebola outbreak is now the second largest in history, behind the devastating West Africa outbreak

Hugh Jackman will launch his first ever world tour next year, performing at arenas mostly reserved for pop, rock and rap stars

As G-20 Summit Opens, Contentious Issues Loom on Sidelines

Heads of state from the world's leading economies were invited to the Group of 20 summit to discuss issues like development, infrastructure and investment. As the gathering officially kicks off, those themes seem like afterthoughts, overshadowed by contentious matters from the U.S.-China trade dispute to the conflict over Ukraine. Also expected to loom large amid dozens of bilateral meetings in Argentina's capital: the tensions between longtime allies the United States and Europe, the gruesome slaying of a dissident Saudi journalist in the country's Istanbul consulate and how the Saudi crown prince who is alleged to have ordered the killing is received by world leaders. The United States, Canada and Mexico also are supposed to sign a trade deal replacing the North American Free Trade Agreement that was struck following months of tough negotiations that analysts say left a bitter taste among the partners.

Trump Cancels Meeting With Putin at G-20 Summit Over Ukraine

President Trump abruptly canceled a planned meeting with Russian President Putin as he headed to the Group of 20 Nations summit, citing Russia's seizure of Ukrainian vessels as a source of tension in a relationship he has fostered in the face of criticism. Trump tweeted his decision from Air Force One shortly after his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, revealed he had lied to Congress to cover up that he was negotiating a real estate deal in Moscow on Trump's behalf during the Republican presidential primary in 2016. The news ensured any meeting with Putin would spotlight the special counsel's investigation into whether the Trump campaign colluded with Moscow during the campaign. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and called Cohen a "weak person" looking for a reduced sentence. The last-minute move kicked off a global economic meeting expected to be dominated by Trump's seat-of-his-pants diplomacy.

Congo's Ebola Outbreak Now 2nd Largest in History, WHO Says

The World Health Organization says Congo's deadly Ebola outbreak is now the second largest in history, behind the devastating West Africa outbreak that killed thousands a few years ago. WHO emergencies chief Dr. Peter Salama called it "a sad toll" as Congo's health ministry announced the number of cases has reached 426. That includes 379 confirmed cases and 47 probable ones. Attacks by rebel groups and open hostility by some wary locals have posed serious challenges that Ebola workers say they have never faced before. Many venture out on critical virus containment work only with the accompaniment of U.N. peacekeepers while gunfire echoes daily. Salama this month predicted that the outbreak in northeastern Congo will last at least another six months before it can be contained.

Best Buy, Grocery Shoppers May Have Been Exposed to Measles

Health officials are warning of new locations where shoppers may have been exposed to measles in New York's Rockland County, which has seen nearly 100 confirmed cases of the virus amid an outbreak that has yet to be contained. Officials say the latest exposures were at Best Buy at the Palisades Center between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 24, Jalapa Express in Spring Valley between 5:30 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. on Nov. 24 and Compare Supermarket in Spring Valley between 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Nov. 22. Those times reflect when the infected person was inside the location and the two-hour period after he or she left, officials said. The person who was in the Best Buy was only in that store, not anywhere else in the mall. The current outbreak stands at 83 confirmed cases, with eight more under investigation. The outbreak has gotten so bad the county has asked parents not to send their children to school if they are unvaccinated.

Hugh Jackman to Sing, Dance in World Tour Next Year

Hugh Jackman will launch his first ever world tour next year, performing at arenas mostly reserved for pop, rock and rap stars. The multi-talented entertainer announced his "The Man. The Music. The Show." tour, which will feature Jackman singing songs from "The Greatest Showman," ''Les Miserables" and Broadway musicals, among other selections. He will be accompanied by a live orchestra. The tour starts in Europe, officially kicking off in Hamburg, Germany, on May 13, 2019. He will play two shows at The O2 Arena in London. The North American leg begins June 18 in Houston and he will perform twice at both New York's Madison Square Garden and Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl. Most tickets go on sale Dec. 7. Tickets for the MSG shows go on sale Dec. 10.

Weinstein Attorneys Seek Dismissal of 'Deeply Flawed' Case

The lawyers representing Harvey Weinstein in his sexual assault case want to see it tossed out — calling the indictment against the movie mogul “deeply flawed” and saying they have evidence that undermines his accusers’ claims. Attorney Ben Brafman filed a motion to dismiss the case, saying emails from Weinstein’s alleged victims show that they “for years engaged in loving and often intimate conversations with him before and after the date of the alleged assault[s].” The filing claims Weinstein was indicted “based on a grand jury presentation that was tainted by police misconduct… false testimony from a complaining witness and the District Attorney purposely withholding exculpatory information from the grand jurors in order secure an indictment.” One of Weinstein's alleged victims tried to get a friend to act as a witness and "fabricate" claims, according to the filing. The friend says the alleged victim never said "anything bad" about Weinstein until this past year, the filing says.