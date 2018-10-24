A four-alarm fire broke out at a furniture store in Hackensack Wednesday morning — mere blocks from the city’s police and fire departments.

According to the Hackensack Fire Department officials, the blaze started at Buy & Save Furniture 2 on Main Street around 10:30 a.m. when two employees who were inside noticed the fire and called 911.

The employees left on their own, with one suffering minor injuries after tripping on the way out.

The Hackensack Fire Chief Thomas Freeman says that firefighters arrived at the scene, but were not able to go inside due to the heavy fire.

Images from the scene showed thick and dark smoke billowing from the building as the fire department worked to put out the blaze.

Firefighters were still combating the blaze — trying to bring it under control — as of 1:10 p.m.

Though the blaze did not spread to neighboring building, firefighters had to use a nearby apartment building to combat the fire, resulting in at least eight apartments being deemed uninhabitable due to water damage, broken glass and other damage.

Freeman says the blaze is not suspicious, although he does admit it is unusual to have such a large fire in the morning, but “sometimes that happens.”

The cause and origin of the fire are unknown at this time.

No injuries were reported.