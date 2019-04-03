Final Goodbyes Set for NJ College Student Killed in Mistaken Rideshare Case - NBC New York
Final Goodbyes Set for NJ College Student Killed in Mistaken Rideshare Case

Investigators said Nathaniel David Rowland killed Samantha Josephson and dumped her body in a rural area near Columbia, South Carolina

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 35 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Samantha Josephson, 21, of Robbinsville Township, New Jersey, will be laid to rest at her funeral at 12 p.m. Wednesday

    • Investigators said she was killed after a night out with friends when she accidentally climbed into a car thinking it was the Uber

    • Josephson was a senior at the University of South Carolina with hopes of continuing her education at Drexel University, her family says

    Final goodbyes will be said Wednesday for the New Jersey college student who was killed when she mistook a car for her Uber ride.

    The funeral for Samantha Josephson, 21, of Robbinsville Township, will be held at 12 p.m.

    Investigators said Josephson was killed after a night out with friends when she accidentally climbed into a car thinking it was the Uber she had been waiting for in the 5 Points section of Columbia, South Carolina. 

    Nathaniel David Rowland, 25, has been charged with kidnapping and murder in connection with Josephson's death, officials said. 

    Josephson was killed by multiple sharp force injuries in the early hours of March 29 and her body was dumped in a rural area outside Columbia. Her body was later discovered by a group of hunters. 

    Large amounts of Josephson's blood and her cell phone were found inside Rowland's car, according to investigators. Authorities also found a container of liquid bleach, window cleaner and sanitizing wipes. 

    Josephson was a senior at the University of South Carolina with hopes of continuing her education at Drexel University, according to her family. 

    Seymour Josephson, Samantha's father, said he is dedicating his life to improving the safety of ride sharing services.

    Hundreds of people came together Tuesday for a candle light vigil to remember and mourn Josephson. 

