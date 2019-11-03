The NYPD released surveillance video identifying two "persons of interest" in Saturday night's fatal shooting that took the life of a 14-year-old in Queens.

A funeral will be held Monday for the 14-year-old killed by a stray bullet on a Queens basketball court.

Aamir Griffin was shot back on Oct. 26 near the Baisley Park Houses.

Police don't believe he was the intended target.

A viewing for Griffin will be held Monday at 9 a.m. at the Greater Allen AME Cathedral in Jamaica.

A funeral service will immediately follow at 11 a.m.

The NYPD released video of two individuals they believe are connected to the homicide.

The persons of interest identified by the NYPD are both male; one was seen wearing a red hooded sweater and a dark colored jacket, and the other was wearing dark clothing. They are believed to be teens themselves, and were last seen heading toward Baisley Pond Park.

While there is no solid motive yet determined, NYPD Chief of Patrol Rodney Harrison said that it “looks like at this time it may be gang related."

The NYPD wants anyone with information about the shooting or the whereabouts of the persons of interest to call the Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS.