What to Know FDNY Lt. Michael Davidson will be laid to rest Tuesday at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan

Davidson was mourned Monday in a second wake in Nassau County, where he lived with his wife and four young children

The medical examiner has determined his cause of death as smoke inhalation

Mourners will gather in New York City for the funeral of a firefighter who was killed while battling a blaze on a movie set last week in Harlem.



Tuesday's funeral for Michael Davidson will be held at St. Patrick's Cathedral at 10 a.m.



The medical examiner on Monday said Davidson died of smoke inhalation after he had gotten separated from his fellow firefighters while inside the smoky building at St. Nicholas Avenue and 149th Street last Thursday.

The wake for Davidson, 37, continued Monday at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home in Nassau County, where he lived in Floral Park with his wife and four young children. Hundreds turned out to mourn the 15-year veteran of the force.



The fire that killed Davidson broke out in the basement of an apartment building that is the set of "Motherless Brooklyn," which, according to IMDB, is being directed by Ed Norton and stars Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Leslie Mann.

Norton took to social media on Saturday to praise the FDNY’s bravery and his film crew’s quick thinking. Davidson was promoted posthumously Saturday to a lieutenant.



Meanwhile, the fire-gutted Harlem building is expected to be demolished, though it's not clear when that will happen. The Department of Buildings issued the building owner has hired a general contractor for demolition, and vacate orders have been issued for neighboring buildings until the demolition of 773 St. Nicholas Ave. is finished.