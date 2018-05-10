What to Know A fugitive Latin Kings gang member wanted in connection with shooting into a crowd at a family event in New Jersey was captured in Florida

A fugitive Latin Kings gang member who was wanted in connection with shooting into a crowd at a family event in New Jersey was captured in Florida Wednesday, officials said.

Authorities say Ivan Rivera, 47, was on the run after shooting into a crowd at an event titled "Strengthening Kids, a family event" in Newark, New Jersey.

He was listed as a fugitive after violating his parole in New York. Authorities say he is a certified Latin Kings member.

On Wednesday, the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office learned Rivera was in the area and with the help of the FBI, a Tampa address was obtained where Rivera was spotted.

Detectives with the HCSO Warrant's Section and Patrol District 3 Street Crimes Unit responded to the scene and Rivera was taken into custody without incident.

Rivera’s criminal history involves multiple agencies in New York and New Jersey and includes charges of burglary, sex offender violation and aggravated assault with a firearm, authorities say.

He is being held at the Hillsborough County Jail without bond and will be transferred back to New York and New Jersey.