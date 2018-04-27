Fugitive Wanted for Torching New Jersey Home With People Inside Captured in Georgia: U.S. Marshals - NBC New York
Fugitive Wanted for Torching New Jersey Home With People Inside Captured in Georgia: U.S. Marshals

Published 2 hours ago

    Handout
    Kenneth Lyons

    A 36-year-old fugitive wanted for allegedly setting a New Jersey home on fire as two people were inside earlier this month has been captured in Georgia. 

    U.S. Marshals arrested Kenneth Lyons in Georgia on Thursday. He had been wanted by the Ocean County Sheriff's Department on two counts of first-degree attempted murder for the Toms River house fire April 7. 

    The New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force, Trenton Division, along with the Ocean County Sheriff's Department began investigating the case earlier this month. U.S. Marshals learned Thursday that he may be hiding out at a home in Georgia and a team member was sent to the South East Regional Task Force, which took Lyons into custody. 

    Authorities say he had a stolen gun in his possession at the time. 

    It wasn't clear why Lyons allegedly set the home on fire, nor was information immediately provided about the people who had been inside at the time. 

