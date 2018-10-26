Fuel Truck Hits American Airlines Flight at LaGuardia: Port Authority - NBC New York
BREAKING
NEWS
52nd St Scene
2 More Packages Seized
NYC, Florida Mail Facilities Swarmed
logo_nyc_2x

Fuel Truck Hits American Airlines Flight at LaGuardia: Port Authority

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Fuel Truck Hit American Airlines Jet at LaGuardia

    None of the 172 passengers aboard were hurt. (Published 2 hours ago)

    What to Know

    • A fuel truck struck the wing of a Miami-bound plane as it tried to depart from its gate at LaGuardia Airport early Friday

    • None of the 172 passengers aboard the American Airlines flight were hurt

    • Fliers had to deboard; the plane was taken out of service

    A fuel truck struck the wing of a Miami-bound plane as it tried to depart from its gate at LaGuardia Airport early Friday, forcing the flight to abort with nearly 200 passengers on board, the Port Authority said. 

    American Airlines flight 1249 was hit just before 7 a.m. A total of 172 passengers were on board; no injuries were reported. 

    The passengers had to deplane and the aircraft was taken out of service.  

    American Airlines confirmed the wing clip to News 4. It said it was moving passengers to a different aircraft as its maintenance team evaluated any possible damage, which the airline said initially appeared to be minor.

    Top News Photos: Super Typhoon Yutu, and More

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Super Typhoon Yutu, 'French Spiderman' Scales London Tower, and More
    Dean Sensui/AP

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us