None of the 172 passengers aboard were hurt. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know A fuel truck struck the wing of a Miami-bound plane as it tried to depart from its gate at LaGuardia Airport early Friday

None of the 172 passengers aboard the American Airlines flight were hurt

Fliers had to deboard; the plane was taken out of service

A fuel truck struck the wing of a Miami-bound plane as it tried to depart from its gate at LaGuardia Airport early Friday, forcing the flight to abort with nearly 200 passengers on board, the Port Authority said.

American Airlines flight 1249 was hit just before 7 a.m. A total of 172 passengers were on board; no injuries were reported.

The passengers had to deplane and the aircraft was taken out of service.

American Airlines confirmed the wing clip to News 4. It said it was moving passengers to a different aircraft as its maintenance team evaluated any possible damage, which the airline said initially appeared to be minor.