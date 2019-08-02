What to Know Authorities are responding to a 300-gallon diesel fuel spill in the basement of a 17-story hotel in Manhattan Friday

Authorities are responding to a 300-gallon diesel fuel spill in the basement of a 17-story hotel in Manhattan Friday.

Fire officials say they got a call about the spill at the skyscraper on West 41st Street around 8:30 a.m. The Department of Environmental Protection also responded. Fire officials indicated their response would take awhile.

There was no immediate word on possible evacuations or injuries, nor was there an indication what may have caused the spill.

Video posted to the Citizen app showed a major emergency response at the scene, with fire engines flooding the area.

