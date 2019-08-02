300 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spill in Manhattan Hotel Basement: FDNY - NBC New York
300 Gallons of Diesel Fuel Spill in Manhattan Hotel Basement: FDNY

A major emergency response was underway Friday morning; video posted to the Citizen app showed fire engines flooding the scene

Published 26 minutes ago | Updated 4 minutes ago

    Citizen Video Captures Response to Fuel Spill

    Citizen video shows the emergency response to a fuel spill in a Manhattan basement Friday morning. (Published 16 minutes ago)

    What to Know

    • Authorities are responding to a 300-gallon diesel fuel spill in the basement of a 17-story hotel in Manhattan Friday

    • There was no immediate word on possible evacuations or injuries, nor was there an indication what may have caused the spill

    • Video posted to the Citizen app showed a major emergency response at the scene, with fire engines flooding the area

    Authorities are responding to a 300-gallon diesel fuel spill in the basement of a 17-story hotel in Manhattan Friday. 

    Fire officials say they got a call about the spill at the skyscraper on West 41st Street around 8:30 a.m. The Department of Environmental Protection also responded. Fire officials indicated their response would take awhile. 

    There was no immediate word on possible evacuations or injuries, nor was there an indication what may have caused the spill. 

    Video posted to the Citizen app showed a major emergency response at the scene, with fire engines flooding the area.

