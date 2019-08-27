Here are five reasons why you should travel to the island of Hawaii during the fall months.

What to Know Frontier Airlines has announced a new low-cost service with 15 nonstop routes, including two international stops, out of Newark Airport

The new routes will roll out on a staggered schedule, with some launching in November, others in December and still more early next year

Some of the routes include trips to Mexico, Dominican Republic, Las Vegas, Orlando, Puerto Rico, Dallas, Atlanta and more major cities

Southwest Airlines may be pulling out of Newark Liberty International Airport, but another budget airline sees opportunity, announcing 15 new nonstop routes, including two international destinations -- and offering fares as low as $15.

Yes, you read that right.

Frontier Airlines announced its new low-cost service from Newark airport Tuesday; starting Nov. 14, new routes will include daily or twice daily flights to Las Vegas, Orlando, Miami and San Juan. The airline plans to add new daily routes to Palm Beach, Phoenix and Atlanta the following month, starting Nov. 14. Next year, in March and April, travelers will see similar offers to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic, Cancun in Mexico, Canada and more domestic routes: Tampa, Denver, Chicago, Raleigh-Durham and Dallas/Fort Worth.

That $15 fare, described by Frontier as an "intro" fare, is applicable only on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and has a number of blackout days and restrictions. For details and more on scheduling, check out FlyFrontier.com.



"We’re excited to make flying more affordable for the Garden State with 15 new routes from Newark," Barry Biffle, president and CEO of Frontier Airlines, said in a statement. "With fares as low as $15, we hope we inspire more people to fly and are delighted to meet that demand with our ‘Low Fares Done Right’ promise. This includes a focus on serving families as well as the environment with a more sustainable approach to flying."

Southwest announced late last month that it would stop flying out of Newark effective Nov. 3, citing limited growth opportunity as it reels from "extensive delays" in getting its Boeing Max 737 jets back in the air.