American Chef Anthony Bourdain in the Liberdade area of Sao Paulo, Brazil. Bourdain hosts the TV Show "No Reservations" for the Travel Channel in the US and is the Chef-at-Large for Brasserie Les Halles in New York City. (Photo by Paulo Fridman/Corbis via Getty Images)

A year after his death, beloved chef Anthony Bourdain’s friends and fans are remembering him by dubbing his birthday, June 25, Bourdain Day.

The tribute was started on Twitter by chefs Eric Ripert and Jose Andres, who shared a video raising a glass to Bourdain. The post encourages others to share “videos celebrating #BourdainDay.”

Other chefs, celebrities and friends joined in. “I’m so grateful for a day in honor of a man I respected very deeply,” Rachel Ray said on Twitter.

“Some heroes don’t wear capes,” Padma Lakshmi said. “We miss your wit, my friend.”

Ripert and Andres decided to make Bourdain Day coincide with his birthday instead of the date of his death, which was a couple of weeks prior.

"I think that the end of his life obviously is traumatic and emotional, but [it] is not as important as the beginning of his life and what he has achieved in his life, and the inspiration that he brought to people," Ripert told Esquire.

June 25 would have been Bourdain’s 63rd birthday.