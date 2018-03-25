Friends, Family Mourn Firefighter Killed in Film Shoot Blaze

Actor Ed Norton took to social media on Saturday to praise the FDNY’s bravery and his film crew’s quick thinking in the wake of a film set inferno that killed a firefighter in Harlem earlier this week.

What to Know A 15-year veteran of the FDNY died from injuries he suffered while battling a massive fire at a movie set for an Ed Norton film

A wake for Michael Davidson is planned for Sunday and Monday

A funeral for Davidson will be held at St. Patrick’s Cathedral on Tuesday

Friends and family of a firefighter who lost his life when a film set erupted into an inferno planned to mourn their loss Sunday at his wake.

Michael Davidson, 37, died from his injuries while battling the fire at St. Nicholas Avenue and 149th Street late Thursday night.

The 15-year veteran got separated from his fellow firefighters while fighting the smoky blaze. When firefighters found him, he was unconscious and did not survive his injuries.

He leaves behind a wife and four children in Floral Park.

Neighbors and Colleagues Mourn Killed FDNY Firefighter

New York is a city in mourning after FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson was killed in a movie set blaze in Harlem. Marc Santia and Erica Byfield report. (Published Friday, March 23, 2018)

The wake was planned on Sunday and Monday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m at the Thomas F. Dalton Funeral Home.

The funeral was planned Tuesday at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick's Cathedral in Manhattan.

The fire broke out at an apartment building that is the set of "Motherless Brooklyn," which, according to IMDB, is being directed by Ed Norton and stars Bruce Willis, Willem Dafoe, Alec Baldwin, Gugu Mbatha-Raw and Leslie Mann.



Actor Ed Norton took to social media on Saturday to praise the FDNY’s bravery and his film crew’s quick thinking in the wake of a film set inferno that killed a firefighter in Harlem earlier this week.

“I have never witnessed firsthand that kind of bravery,” Norton wrote in an Instagram post about the fire. “I’m in awe of that kind of selfless courage.”

Norton added: “It’s devastating to contemplate that one of the men we watched charging in there lost his life. Please send a prayer of thanks for the spirit and courage of Michael Davidson.”

Davidson was promoted posthumously Saturday to a lieutenant. Meanwhile, purple and black bunting hung over Ladder 28 in Harlem, where he served.