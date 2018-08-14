What to Know Leonel Vinas was taken into custody at JFK Airport on Monday after he posted the threats to his social media account

The Freeport resident was taken into custody at JFK Airport on Monday after posting the threats to his social media account

Police didn't say exactly what Vinas wrote or when he posted the threats

A Long Island man has been arrested for allegedly posting a threat against law enforcement officers on Instagram, authorities said.

Leonel Vinas, 26, of Freeport, was taken into custody at JFK Airport after he posted the threats to his social media account, police said.

In an Instagram post on Monday, Vinas said he was "p-ssed at so many things and so many people," according to a criminal complaint.

"So here's a message, I am going to the Dominican Republic. The first cop that stops me, is either getting shot, or getting hi-jack," he wrote.

"So if you motherf---ers dont want fire, get out of my f---ing way. The devil dont have more soldiers for me, he needs to come himself. F--- you USA INC.," he went on to say, according to the complaint.

An off-duty Freeport detective was scrolling through Instagram when he saw the post, and police launched an investigation, Freeport Chief of Police Miguel Bermudez said.

He didn't have any weapons on him when he was arrested, Bermudez noted.

Vinas has been charged with making a terroristic threat, and is expected to appear in court on Tuesday, according to police.

His attorney information wasn’t immediately available.