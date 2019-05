Several people were hurt when a car jumped a curb and plowed into a group of pedestrians on Long Island, witnesses say.

It's not clear what led to the wreck at South Long Beach Avenue and West Merrick Road in Freeport around 4 p.m., but there is a large police and emergency presence at the scene.

The extent of injuries is also unknown, but witnesses say that several people were injured. One of the victims was also caught on camera being airlifted to a hospital via helicopter.