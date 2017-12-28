Bill de Blasio gives the thumbs up while standing with his family (from left) Chiara de Blasio, Dante de Blasio and wife Chirlane McCray after being sworn in as mayor of New York City on Jan. 1, 2014 in Park Slope, Brooklyn.

Mayor Bill de Blasio will be sworn in for a second term bright and early on an especially cold New Year’s Day, and members of the public can attend for free.

The event at City Hall Plaza starts at 10:30 a.m. Monday and will feature city Comptroller Scott M. Stringer and city Public Advocate Letitia James.

Bernie Sanders, the senator from Vermont and 2016 presidential candidate, will administer the oath at de Blasio’s swearing in.

Guests can order up to two tickets for free online.

Before entering the event, guests over 18 must present their ticket (printed or on a mobile device) with a valid photo ID.

If inaugurations aren’t your thing, the famed annual Coney Island polar bear plunge is set to go on usual.