Free Sweets, Cheese and Bike Rides in NYC This Week Thanks to Switzerland - NBC New York
Free Sweets, Cheese and Bike Rides in NYC This Week Thanks to Switzerland

Published 2 hours ago

    What to Know

    • New Yorkers will be able to enjoy free chocolate, cheese and Citi Bike rides this week all thanks to Switzerland, according to TimeOut.com

    • The promotion, run by the country's tourism arm, will take place from Wednesday to Friday

    • The promotion also includes a sweepstakes with a trip to Switzerland as the grand prize

    New Yorkers will be able to enjoy free chocolate, cheese and Citi Bike rides this week all thanks to Switzerland, according to a published report.

    When it comes to promoting tourism to its country, Switzerland is not staying neutral and has rolled out a promotion that will run from Wednesday to Friday, TimeOut.com reports.

    The European country’s tourism arm will be setting up shop at Citi Bike docks at 36th Street and Broadway Wednesday, Grand Army Plaza on Thursday and Central Park South and Sixth Avenue on Friday, to promote the country’s “5,600 miles of cycling routes and 2,800 miles of mountain biking trails,” according to TimeOut.com

    Passersby at these locations will also be offered free chocolate, cheese and the chance to send out a postcard containing a free ride code that can be used at Citi Bike stations, or any other one of its sister bike-sharing networks.

    Each postcard will also enter the sender into a sweepstakes that puts up a trip to Switzerland as a grand prize.

