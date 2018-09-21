Here's How You Can Get Into Dozens of NYC, Tri-State Museums This Weekend for Free - NBC New York
Here's How You Can Get Into Dozens of NYC, Tri-State Museums This Weekend for Free

This weekend is the 14th annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images
    Inside the 9/11 Tribute Museum in Lower Manhattan.

    What to Know

    • Dozens of museums in NYC and all across the tri-state are offering free tickets on Saturday that are good for two people

    • 1,400 museums and cultural institutions across the country are getting in on the 14th annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day

    • Some NYC museums include 9/11 Tribute Museum, American Folk Art Museum and Bard Graduate Center Gallery

    If there was ever a day to go to the museum, Saturday is the day.

    This weekend is the 14th annual Smithsonian Magazine Museum Day and some of New York City’s top museums are among 1,400 nationwide offering free admission.

    Participating museums and cultural institutions across the country are providing free entry to anyone presenting a Museum Day ticket. The tickets can be downloaded here and are good for two people on Sept. 22.

    NYC has several museums offering up the free admission, including 9/11 Tribute Museum, American Folk Art Museum and Bard Graduate Center Gallery. There are dozens more all across the state. Find the full list of participating museums, by state, by clicking here.

    Not in New York this weekend? Don’t worry because there are dozens more museums in New Jersey and Connecticut offering free admission.

