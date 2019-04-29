A beloved Long Island bakery was destroyed late Sunday after a roaring fire ripped through it.

Flames ripped through Francesco’s Bakery on South Broadway near New South Road in Hicksville at around 11:30 p.m., officials said. Around 75 firefighters fought the blaze.

The fire was contained mostly to the bakery. However, the restaurant next door suffered some damage, but the restaurant and laundromat nearby were spared.

The owner told News 4 his father established the business in 1986. They had 90 cakes to make this week for weddings and other events, but he said their second business in Massapequa will finish the orders.

“I took my first steps in that bakery,” Antonio Guerrieri said. “It’s just a severe tragedy right now.”

One firefighter was hurt battling the fire, but their injuries are not considered to be serious.

It’s not yet clear what may have sparked the blaze.