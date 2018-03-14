Storm Team 4 is tracking the potential for yet another nor'easter early next week. It would be the fourth nor'easter to hit the tri-state in the month of March. Meteorologist Dave Price has what we know so far.

What to Know A fourth nor'easter may hammer the tri-state early next week, Monday night into Tuesday (the first official day of spring)

The first three nor'easters cut power to hundreds of thousands of people and wreaked havoc on the region's transit systems

Storm Team 4 says the active weather pattern is expected to continue through remainder of March, meaning more serious storms are possible

In what seems like a cruel joke by winter, yet another nor’easter – the fourth in about 18 days – could slam the tri-state early next week, bringing rain, snow and strong winds to a region still recovering from the first three.

The storm would arrive late Monday night and move away Tuesday night, Storm Team 4 says, warning the timing could change.

It’s too early to predict the amount of rain and snow the storm could bring, and Storm Team 4 says it’s not yet clear if most of the tri-state would see rain, snow or a mix of the two.

Storm Team 4 Breaks Down Potential for 4th Nor'easter

The potential for a fourth significant winter storm comes on the heels of a trio of deadly nor’easters that ravaged parts of the tri-state this month, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands of people and crippling East Coast travel.

Storm Team 4 says the active weather pattern is expected to continue through the remainder of March, meaning even more serious storms are possible.



The Most Extreme Nor'easters in US History

The first nor’easter in the series, on March 2, canceled thousands of flights and wreaked havoc on the region’s commuter rail systems, including Amtrak, which shut down its popular Northeast Corridor.

The second, on March 7, knocked power out for hundreds of thousands of people and dumped more than a foot of snow on parts of the Hudson Valley.

The third, on March 12, grazed most of the tri-state but hammered Long Island and Connecticut with snow.

At least three people in the tri-state were killed in the nor’easters: an 11-year-old Hudson Valley boy was hit by a tree during the first; an 88-year-old woman was hit by a tree outside her Hudson Valley home during the second; and an unidentified New Jersey driver was electrocuted when he drove onto a live wire.

The rest of this week will be breezy and chilly but mostly quiet, Storm Team 4 says. St. Patrick’s Day weekend is expected to be warmer and sunnier, with highs reaching nearly 50 on Sunday.

Dramatic Images Show Wrath of Twin March Nor'easters