An accident Wednesday afternoon in Elmont, Long Island, injured four high school students. The head-on crash involved four cars, one which careened into the sidewalk where the four teenagers were standing. Greg Cergol reports.

Four high school students were injured after a head-on, multi-vehicle crash sent one car off the roadway and into the group standing on the sidewalk in Nassau County Wednesday afternoon, police say.

The Elmont accident took place around 3 p.m. on Dutch Broadway and Elmont Road, shortly after the nearby Elmont Memorial Junior-Senior High School let out for the day, and involved four vehicles.

Authorities said during a press conference that it appeared one of the vehicles lost control and ending up overturned on the sidewalk, striking a tree, pole and the four high school sophomores in its trajectory.

Patrick Ryder, Nassau County Police Commissioner, said two teenage girls are in critical condition, with one having to be airlifted to a local hospital.

Two other victims suffered non life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, Ryder said.

The investigation is still ongoing.