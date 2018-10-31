Four Teens Injured After Out-of-Control Car Careens Into Group Following Multi-Vehicle Accident on Long Island - NBC New York
Four Teens Injured After Out-of-Control Car Careens Into Group Following Multi-Vehicle Accident on Long Island

By Greg Cergol

Published 42 minutes ago | Updated 25 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Four high school students were injured after a head-on, multi-vehicle crash sent one car off the roadway and into the group, authorities say

    • Patrick Ryder, Nassau County Police Commissioner, said two teenage girls are in critical condition, with one having to be airlifted

    • Two other victims suffered non life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, Ryder said; Investigation is ongoing

    Four high school students were injured after a head-on, multi-vehicle crash sent one car off the roadway and into the group standing on the sidewalk in Nassau County Wednesday afternoon, police say.

    The Elmont accident took place around 3 p.m. on Dutch Broadway and Elmont Road, shortly after the nearby Elmont Memorial Junior-Senior High School let out for the day, and involved four vehicles.

    Authorities said during a press conference that it appeared one of the vehicles lost control and ending up overturned on the sidewalk, striking a tree, pole and the four high school sophomores in its trajectory.

    Patrick Ryder, Nassau County Police Commissioner, said two teenage girls are in critical condition, with one having to be airlifted to a local hospital.

    Two other victims suffered non life-threatening injuries and were taken to a nearby hospital, Ryder said.

    The investigation is still ongoing.

