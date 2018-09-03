Four People Shot, Two Fatally, Overnight in New Jersey: Authorities - NBC New York
Four People Shot, Two Fatally, Overnight in New Jersey: Authorities

One of the victims is listed in critical condition

Published 37 minutes ago | Updated 7 minutes ago

    What to Know

    • Four people were shot, two of them fatally, in New Jersey Sunday night, authorities say

    • Paterson police responded to a report of gunshots around 12th Avenue at 11:18 p.m.; They found four shooting victims inside a BMW

    • No arrests have been made; The reason for the shooting is unknown, but the investigation is ongoing

    Four people were shot, two of them fatally, in New Jersey Sunday night, authorities say.

    Paterson police officers responded to a report of gunshots in the area of 12th Avenue around 11:18 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Troy Oswald announced.

    According to police, once they arrived on the scene they were directed to East 18th Street and Broadway where they found four shooting victims inside a BMW.

    The victims were taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center.

    A 48-year-old man and a 33-year-old women were pronounced dead, while a 32-year-old woman is in critical condition, authorities say, adding that a 30-year-old man suffered non-life threatening injuries.

    The names of the victims have not been released.

    According to authorities, during the investigation, it was determined that the victims were seated in their vehicle on 12th Avenue — where the shooting allegedly took place — and then they drove off until their vehicle came to a stop near East 18th Street and Broadway.

    No arrests have been made.

    The reason for the shooting is unknown. However, the investigation into the incident is ongoing.

    The Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office urges anyone with information to call 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or contact the Paterson Police Detective Bureau at 973-321-1120.

