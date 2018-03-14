Chopper 4 over the scene in Brooklyn where four people, including a toddler, were found dead. (Published 2 hours ago)

What to Know Four people, including a toddler, were found dead in a Brooklyn home, law enforcement sources told News 4 early Wednesday

All four people had been shot in the head; their identities have not been released

The quadruple shooting is under investigation

Four people, including a toddler, have been found shot in the head in Brooklyn, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

All of the victims -- a female toddler and three men -- were pronounced dead at the scene on Thatford Avenue in Brownsville early Wednesday.

No one is in custody; investigators are trying to determine whether the deaths were murder-suicide or if a suspect is on the loose, sources say.

Chopper 4 over the scene showed a huge police presence with several local streets blocked off.

The identities of the victims have not been released. The NYPD is expected to provide additional information at a news briefing later Wednesday.