Two Children Among Five Shot in Bronx

Five people were shot, including two children, along a Bronx street Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement sources said.

The shooting occurred near the corner of East 153rd Street and Courtlandt Avenue in the Melrose neighborhood just before 4 p.m., multiple sources tell NBC New York.

Surveillance video showed a gunman run toward someone before firing at least five times. The owner of a nearby liquor store said several of the injured victims ran into his store for help.

The youngest victims is believed to be just 10 years old, according to police sources. A 14-year-old girl was also shot in the leg, sources said, as well as a 19-year-old woman.

The victims were rushed to the hospital where they are recovering, officials said. None of the injuries suffered by the victims are considered life-threatening, police sources said.

Cops are currently looking for the suspect, and are unsure of the reasoning behind the shooting or if there was a target.

A police investigation is ongoing.