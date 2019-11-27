Five People Shot, Including Two Children, On Bronx Street: Sources - NBC New York
Five People Shot, Including Two Children, On Bronx Street: Sources

Published Nov 27, 2019 at 4:22 PM | Updated at 9:35 PM EST on Nov 27, 2019

    Two Children Among Five Shot in Bronx

    The youngest victim is just 10 years old, and a 14-year-old girl was injured in the shooting as well. None of the injuries appear to be life-threatening, sources said. NBC New York’s Michael George reports.

    (Published Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019)

    What to Know

    • Five people were shot, including two children, along a Bronx street Wednesday afternoon, sources said

    • The shooting occurred near the corner of East 153rd Street and Courtlandt Avenue in the Melrose neighborhood, multiple sources said

    • The youngest victim is believed to be just 10 years old, according to sources; a 14-year-old girl was also shot

    Five people were shot, including two children, along a Bronx street Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement sources said.

    The shooting occurred near the corner of East 153rd Street and Courtlandt Avenue in the Melrose neighborhood just before 4 p.m., multiple sources tell NBC New York.

    Surveillance video showed a gunman run toward someone before firing at least five times. The owner of a nearby liquor store said several of the injured victims ran into his store for help.

    The youngest victims is believed to be just 10 years old, according to police sources. A 14-year-old girl was also shot in the leg, sources said, as well as a 19-year-old woman.

    The victims were rushed to the hospital where they are recovering, officials said. None of the injuries suffered by the victims are considered life-threatening, police sources said.

    Cops are currently looking for the suspect, and are unsure of the reasoning behind the shooting or if there was a target.

    A police investigation is ongoing.

