What to Know
Five people were shot, including two children, along a Bronx street Wednesday afternoon, sources said
The shooting occurred near the corner of East 153rd Street and Courtlandt Avenue in the Melrose neighborhood, multiple sources said
The youngest victim is believed to be just 10 years old, according to sources; a 14-year-old girl was also shot
Five people were shot, including two children, along a Bronx street Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement sources said.
The shooting occurred near the corner of East 153rd Street and Courtlandt Avenue in the Melrose neighborhood just before 4 p.m., multiple sources tell NBC New York.
Surveillance video showed a gunman run toward someone before firing at least five times. The owner of a nearby liquor store said several of the injured victims ran into his store for help.
The youngest victims is believed to be just 10 years old, according to police sources. A 14-year-old girl was also shot in the leg, sources said, as well as a 19-year-old woman.
The victims were rushed to the hospital where they are recovering, officials said. None of the injuries suffered by the victims are considered life-threatening, police sources said.
Cops are currently looking for the suspect, and are unsure of the reasoning behind the shooting or if there was a target.
A police investigation is ongoing.