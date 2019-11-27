Five People Shot, Including Two Children, On Bronx Street: Sources - NBC New York
Five People Shot, Including Two Children, On Bronx Street: Sources

Published 52 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    What to Know

    • Five people were shot, including two children, along a Bronx street Wednesday afternoon, sources said

    • The shooting occurred near the corner of East 153rd Street and Courtlandt Avenue in the Melrose neighborhood, multiple sources said

    • The youngest victim is believed to be just 10 years old, according to sources; a 14-year-old girl was also shot

    Five people were shot, including two children, along a Bronx street Wednesday afternoon, law enforcement sources said.

    The shooting occurred near the corner of East 153rd Street and Courtlandt Avenue in the Melrose neighborhood just before 4 p.m., multiple sources tell NBC New York.

    The youngest victims is believed to be just 10 years old, according to police sources. A 14-year-old girl was also shot in the leg, sources said.

    None of the injuries suffered by the victims are considered life-threatening, police sources said. Cops are currently looking for possible suspects.

    A police investigation is ongoing.

    This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

