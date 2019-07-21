What to Know Four people were hurt — three critically — after a fire tore through a home in Queens, the FDNY said

Four people were hurt — three critically — after a fire tore through a home in Queens, the FDNY said.

The fire broke out on the first floor of a three-story home on 117th Street, near Atlantic Avenue, in Richmond Hill around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, the department said.

More than 100 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire, the FDNY said.

Firefighters brought the blaze under control just before 11 a.m., according to the department.

The department didn’t immediately provide the ages of the people injured or say what injuries they sustained.

It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started. An investigation is ongoing.