Four People Hurt, Three Critically, After Fire Tears Through Queens Home: FDNY


More than 100 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire in Richmond Hill, the FDNY said

Published 11 minutes ago

    processing...

    
    Valeria Gonzalez

    What to Know

    • Four people were hurt — three critically — after a fire tore through a home in Queens, the FDNY said

    • The fire broke out on the first floor of a three-story home on 117th Street, near Atlantic Avenue, in Richmond Hill around 9:30 a.m. Sunday

    • Firefighters brought the blaze under control just before 11 a.m., according to the FDNY

    Four people were hurt — three critically — after a fire tore through a home in Queens, the FDNY said.

    The fire broke out on the first floor of a three-story home on 117th Street, near Atlantic Avenue, in Richmond Hill around 9:30 a.m. on Sunday, the department said.

    More than 100 firefighters responded to the two-alarm fire, the FDNY said.

    Firefighters brought the blaze under control just before 11 a.m., according to the department.

    The department didn’t immediately provide the ages of the people injured or say what injuries they sustained.

    It wasn’t immediately clear how the fire started. An investigation is ongoing.

