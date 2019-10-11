Authorities say it was fueled by natural gas. No injuries have been reported. (Published 3 minutes ago)

A four-alarm fire fueled by natural gas raged out of control in Jersey City Friday morning, setting at least four homes ablaze and forcing residents to scramble for safety.

Witnesses at the scene told News 4 they heard popping sounds and then smelled smoke. Then flames erupted around 4:30 a.m., devouring the buildings on Wade Street within hours. One witness said it appeared everyone had gotten out safely.

Live footage from Chopper 4 over the scene showed huge plumes of thick smoke billowing from a row of homes in the area of Wade Street and Rutgers Avenue.

The Red Cross has been notified; it wasn't immediately clear how many people were displaced.