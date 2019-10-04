Fotis Dulos, the Estranged Husband of Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos, Due in Court - NBC New York
Fotis Dulos, the Estranged Husband of Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos, Due in Court

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 48 minutes ago

    Fotis Dulos, the Estranged Husband of Missing Mom Jennifer Dulos, Due in Court
    NBC Connecticut

    The estranged husband of a missing mother of five and his girlfriend are both due in court today for charges connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos

    The last time Jennifer Dulos was seen was on May 24 when she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan. 

    Police who went to her New Canaan home after Jennifer was reported missing found blood spatter in the garage. 

    Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, has been charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of hindering prosecution. He is due in court for a pre-trial hearing. 

    He arrived to court around 10 a.m. Friday.

    After a court appearance in September, Fotis Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, said that the defense team would argue a “motion to dismiss certain of the charges lodged against Mr. Dulos.“ 

    Dulos' girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, has also been charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of hindering with prosecution and she is due in court Friday afternoon. 

    Dulos and Troconis have both pleaded not guilty and have been out on bond, wearing GPS monitoring devices. 

