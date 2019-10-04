The estranged husband of a missing mother of five and his girlfriend are both due in court today for charges connected to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

The last time Jennifer Dulos was seen was on May 24 when she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan.

Police who went to her New Canaan home after Jennifer was reported missing found blood spatter in the garage.

Jennifer’s estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, has been charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of hindering prosecution. He is due in court for a pre-trial hearing.

He arrived to court around 10 a.m. Friday.

After a court appearance in September, Fotis Dulos’ attorney, Norm Pattis, said that the defense team would argue a “motion to dismiss certain of the charges lodged against Mr. Dulos.“

Dulos' girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, has also been charged with two counts of tampering with evidence and one count of hindering with prosecution and she is due in court Friday afternoon.

Dulos and Troconis have both pleaded not guilty and have been out on bond, wearing GPS monitoring devices.