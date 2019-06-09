Fotis Dulos Hires Prominent Lawyer as Search Continues for Missing Wife

Fotis Dulos (left) has retained Norm Pattis (right) as his lawyer as the search for his estranged wife, Jennifer Dulos, continues.

The estranged husband of a woman who has been missing from New Canaan for more than two weeks has hired a well-known lawyer to handle his case.

A representative for Norm Pattis said Fotis Dulos has retained Pattis as his lawyer.

Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis have been charged with evidence tampering and hindering prosecution in connection to the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, was last seen while dropping off her children at school on Friday, May 24. She was reported missing later that night after she missed several appointments.

Police have been searching places in several locations across the state including in Hartford, Farmington and New Canaan looking for evidence related to her disappearance.

One of the places state police have been focusing their search is at a garbage plant in Hartford.

City surveillance cameras captured a man matching the appearance of Fotis Dulos dumping bags of garbage along Albany Avenue the day Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

A source tells NBC Connecticut that troopers are specifically looking for evidence that might have been picked up by a garbage truck and shredded inside the facility days after Jennifer Dulos disappeared.

Pattis's law firm released a statement on Saturday saying in part, “I caution the world at large that things are rarely as they appear early on in a sensationalized investigation like this one. The rush to judgment stops now as does the conviction by innuendo. If necessary, we’ll let a jury decide what happened here."

Pattis is no stranger to high-profile cases in Connecticut. He is also the lawyer representing Infowars Host Alex Jones, who is being sued by families of Sandy Hook victims for his statements that the 2012 massacre was a hoax.