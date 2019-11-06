Dad at Center of Missing Mom of 5 Mystery Speaks After Court

More than five months have passed since Jennifer Dulos, a mother of five from New Canaan, disappeared and her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, made another court appearance on Wednesday morning on charges connected with Jennifer’s disappearance.

“The only thing I have to say, again for one more time, is that my only concern are my children. I care deeply about them and I can’t wait to be with them again,” he said outside court after his appearance on Wednesday.

Fotis Dulos has been charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution in the case.

He made a brief court appearance and the case was continued to Jan. 7.

His girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, also faces the same charges. Both have pleaded not guilty in the past.

Jennifer has been missing since May 24 and police have said they do not believe she is alive. The last time she was seen was when she dropped her children off at school in New Canaan that morning.

Fotis is also facing a civil case. Jennifer's mother, Gloria Farber, is suing Fotis in civil court to get back millions of dollars she claims her late husband lent Fotis for his business and home mortgage.

Jennifer and Fotis' children have been living with Farber since Jennifer disappeared.

Police have set up a dedicated website, FindJenniferDulos.com, and an email address for tips as the search for Jennifer continues.

