Fotis Dulos Heads Back to Court Today

Tomorrow will mark exactly four months since Jennifer Dulos disappeared. It's been 122 days since her five children said goodbye after she dropped them off at school and it's been more than 16 weeks since police found blood stains and spatter in her garage.

Jennifer's estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, are each facing multiple charges in connection with Jennifer's disappearance.

On Monday, Fotis will be back in court because of his GPS monitoring device. He's been wearing it since June when he was released on bond.

According to the Hartford Courant, Fotis is "not properly recharging the batteries in the GPS device on his ankle and it has happened four times between August and September."

When NBC Connecticut reached out to Fotis' attorney, Norm Pattis, he said Fotis needs the battery adjusted.

In the latest arrest warrant, police allege Fotis drove one of his employee's pickup trucks to New Canaan and was lying in wait for Jennifer when she returned home.

Investigators have several surveillance video angles of the pickup truck, but none of them can identify the driver.

According to the warrant, Troconis admitted to police that Fotis was not home the morning of Jennifer's disappearance and later in the afternoon was cleaning the employee's truck.

Troconis told police that Fotis had the truck professionally cleaned and she also said it was her and Dulos on surveillance video in Hartford dumping bags of trash. Those bags of trash were later found to have items containing Jennifer's blood.

Both Fotis and Troconis are facing two charges of tampering with evidence and one charge of hindering prosecution in relation to Jennifer's disappearance.

The judge has the option to revoke Fotis' bond if he finds Fotis did not comply with the terms of his release.