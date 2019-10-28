Fotis Dulos' Attorney Asks Supreme Court to Revoke Gag Order

The attorney for Fotis Dulos is asking the state’s highest court to revoke a gag order in his client’s case.

In the Supreme Court filing, Norm Pattis says it infringes on Dulos’ right to defend himself against speculation that he may be a killer.

Dulos is charged with hindering prosecution and evidence tampering in connection with the disappearance of his estranged wife Jennifer Dulos.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24 and police have said they do not believe she is alive. Fotis and his girlfriend Michelle Troconis are both facing charges in the case. They have both pleaded not guilty.

“Mr. Dulos has met law enforcement speculation head on, openly raising in court and in the media alternative hypotheses to explain his wife’s vanishing, including a “gone girl” scenario , the possibility of a “revenge suicide” motive, and a general disclaimer of any knowledge as to her whereabouts due to the fact that he was in Farmington, and not New Canaan, the morning she disappeared,” Pattis wrote in the filing.

Pattis argued that the gag order is preventing his client from defending himself, was imposed with a proper hearing, and violates Dulos’ constitutional rights.

Fotis is also facing a civil case. Jennifer's mother, Gloria Farber, is suing Jennifer's husband, Fotis Dulos, in civil court to get back millions of dollars she claims her late husband lent Fotis for his business and home mortgage.

