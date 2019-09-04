Fotis Dulos Arrested by State Police In Connection With Jennifer Dulos Disappearance

Fotis Dulos, the estranged husband of missing New Canaan mother Jennifer Dulos, was arrested by Connecticut State Police Wednesday afternoon, state police said.

A source close to the investigation told NBC Connecticut he is facing an additional tampering with evidence charge.

Dulos' lawyer confirmed to NBC New York that Dulos had been arrested, though he had no further details.

Fotis was picked up at his Farmington home around 2:30 p.m., a source said.

Jennifer Dulos has been missing since May 24. She was in the midst of a divorce and custody battle with Fotis at the time of her disappearance.

For weeks, the search for Jennifer has spanned the state and authorities have spent days sifting through trash at a facility Hartford after bags containing Dulos’ blood were found. Law enforcement officials said surveillance video captured two people resembling her estranged husband, Fotis Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, throwing out bags that ended up in the trash plant.

Fotis and Troconis were both charged with hindering prosecution and tampering with evidence. They have both pleaded not guilty.

Court documents in the case say investigators who responded to the missing person report in May found blood splatter and evidence of cleanup attempts at Jennifer’s New Canaan home.

Jennifer and Fotis’ five children have been staying with Jennifer’s mother.

Police urge everyone with information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance to contact them. In addition to the tip line, 203-594-3544, tips and information regarding Jennifer’s disappearance can be sent to FindJenniferDulos@newcanaanct.gov and submitted anonymously at www.FindJenniferDulos.com.