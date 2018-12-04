Ex-High School Soccer Coach Accused of Exposing Himself to Girls

A former high school soccer coach in Westport is accused of exposing himself to a girl in Fairfield and has been arrested. (Published 56 minutes ago)

A former high school soccer coach in Westport is accused of exposing himself to a girl in Fairfield and has been arrested.

Fairfield police said they received a complaint on Oct. 23 that a man in a car exposed himself to a girl in the area of Old Post Road and South Benson Road and the victim gave investigators a description of the man and the vehicle he was driving.

Police said they identified the suspect as 29-year-old David Sharpe, of Fairfield, who the investigation later revealed was a girls’ soccer coach for Staples High School and resigned after his interview with detectives, according to a news release from police.

Fairfield police arrested Sharpe on Saturday on a warrant charging him with public indecency and breach of peace.

He was later released on a promise to appear and is scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 13. It’s not clear if he has an attorney.

Fairfield police said they are coordinating with Norwalk police to see if this case is related to one that happened there on Sept. 26.