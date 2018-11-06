Former Volunteer Fire Chief in New Jersey Accused of Sexual Assault of a Minor, Prosecutors Say - NBC New York
UPDATED: 
Your Midterm Election Guide for NY, NJ, CT
Former Volunteer Fire Chief in New Jersey Accused of Sexual Assault of a Minor, Prosecutors Say

Published 2 hours ago | Updated 37 minutes ago

    Middlesex County Prosecutor's Office
    Robert Jazikoff

    What to Know

    • A former volunteer fire chief in New Jersey is accused with sexual assault of a minor, prosecutors say

    • Robert Jazikoff, 64, of Whiting, was arrested Thursday and charged with aggravated sexual assault and sexual assault

    • The alleged assault took place between 1991 and 1992 and involved a minor between the ages of 12 and 13

    A former volunteer fire chief in New Jersey is accused with sexual assault of a minor for an alleged incident that took place almost 30 years ago, prosecutors say.

    Robert Jazikoff, 64, of Whiting, was arrested Thursday and charged with two first degree counts of aggravated sexual assault and two second degree counts of sexual assault arising from alleged incidents that took place in Woodbridge Township between 1991 and 1992 with a minor between 12 to 13 years of age, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey.

    At the time of his arrest, Jazikoff worked as a maintenance worker at Hackensack Meridian Health-JFK Medical Center in Edison.

    Prosecutors say an investigation began after the alleged victim, who is now an adult, notified authorities and it was determined that Jazikoff, at the time of the alleged incident, was a volunteer firefighter with the Port Reading Fire Department District No. 2, in Woodbrige Township. He later became the fire chief of the department in 1996.

    Authorities urge anyone with information to contact Det. Nicole Hubner of the Woodbridge Police Department at 732-634-7700 ext. 7614 or Det. Deon McCall of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3652.

    The investigation is ongoing.

    Attorney information for Jazikoff was not immediately available.

