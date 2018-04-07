 Former Trump Estate in Greenwich Listed for $45 Million - NBC New York
Former Trump Estate in Greenwich Listed for $45 Million

More than a decade before President Donald Trump was in the White House, he owned a stunning property in Greenwich that is finally up for sale. See the full listing.
