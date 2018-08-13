What to Know A former police officer in New Jersey’s largest city was found guilty of weapons charges Monday, authorities announced

A former police officer in New Jersey’s largest city was found guilty of weapons charges Monday, authorities announced.

According to Essex County Prosecutor Robert D. Laurino, Eddie Gonzalez, 39, of Newark, was convicted of illegally possessing two weapons.

Prosecutors say, on March 12, the Essex County Prosecutors Office Domestic Violence Unit, the Newark Police Tactical Response Team and the Essex County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at Gonzalez’s home after allegedly receiving information that he may still have been in possession of two handguns after being served with a family court domestic violence restraining order.

According to authorities, when someone is served with a domestic violence restraining order, he or she is barred from having any contact with the victim or possessing weapons.

The temporary restraining stemmed from an allegation of harassment and stalking, filed against him by a former girlfriend, prosecutors say.

Gonzalez is facing three to five years in New Jersey State Prison on both counts of these weapons convictions.

Prosecutors say they will be asking for Gonzalez be sentenced to consecutive jail sentences.

After the verdict was returned, prosecutors made an application to have Gonzalez’s bail revoked. A judge granted the application and Gonzalez was taken into custody immediately.

The former Newark Police officer, who was terminated from the force, was out on bail after having been convicted in April of 2018 on four counts of false swearing and of one count of impersonating an officer, according to prosecutors.

According to the Associated Press, Gonzalez was forced to resign from the Newark police force in 2008 after police said he assaulted a 14-year-old neighbor by forcing his tongue into her mouth.

His sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 7.

Gonzalez also has two more pending indictments one for two counts of stalking and one for six count of contempt of court, prosecutors say.

Information regarding Gonzalez's defense attorney could not immediately be located.