Former New York State Prison Heads to Auction Block

An old New York state prison will soon be up for sale.

Former Chateaugay Correctional Facility in Franklin County will be on the auction block “as-is” on July 24, RoAnn Destito, New York State Office of General Services, said in a statement.

The auction will take place at the Chateaugay Town Hall at 191 East Main Street beginning at 9 a.m.

Chateaugay Correctional Facility is located about six miles from the Canadian border. The facility is nearly 99 acres and consists of 30 structures with a combined 98,000 square feet of building area. The buildings were used for administrative offices, dormitories, as well as medical, dining, kitchen, recreational, vocational, garage, maintenance and storage facilities.

Site tours at Chateaugay will be conducted on May 31, June 1, June 11, June 12 and July 9 and July 10.

The minimum bid is $100,000 with at least a $10,000 deposit required to bid.

