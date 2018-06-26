What to Know A former NY doctor was charged with defrauding a 98-year-old woman of more than $540,000 in the span of two weeks, authorities say

Ex-physician Peter Corines of Eastchester was arraigned on an 11-count indictment

Corines, 69, is facing numerous charges, including grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, identity theft and scheme to defraud

A former New York doctor was charged with defrauding a 98-year-old Yonkers woman of more than half a million dollars in the span of two weeks, authorities announced Tuesday.

Ex-physician Peter Corines of Eastchester was arraigned on an 11-count indictment after allegedly stealing $540,106.60 from the elderly victim, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino said.

Over the span of two weeks in November 2017, Corines, 69, allegedly stole from the almost-centenarian, Bernice Judd Porter, by fraudulently claiming to be her power of attorney and pretending to be her on the phone or online with various financial institutions where Porter had accounts.

The district attorney’s office claims that, among other fraudulent actions, Corines: obtained Porter’s social security number; created online accounts in her name and without her knowledge; changed Porter’s address with financial institutions where she had opened online accounts; wrote checks from her checkbook without her knowledge and deposited them into his own brokerage account, and his yacht and auto restoration and repair company’s bank account; created a joint account in his and Porter’s name, as well as withdrawing cash from additional bank accounts owned by the victim.

Officials also say that Corines attempted to steal an additional $262,171.49 during the same two weeks.

Corines is facing numerous charges, including grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, identity theft and scheme to defraud.

Corines’ next court appearance is scheduled for July 10.

It is not immediately clear if he retained an attorney to comment on the charges.