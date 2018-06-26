Former New York Doctor Accused of Stealing More Than $500K From 98-Year-Old Woman: DA - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Former New York Doctor Accused of Stealing More Than $500K From 98-Year-Old Woman: DA

Published 2 hours ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Former New York Doctor Accused of Stealing More Than $500K From 98-Year-Old Woman: DA
    Westchester County District Attorney's Office
    Peter Corines

    What to Know

    • A former NY doctor was charged with defrauding a 98-year-old woman of more than $540,000 in the span of two weeks, authorities say

    • Ex-physician Peter Corines of Eastchester was arraigned on an 11-count indictment

    • Corines, 69, is facing numerous charges, including grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, identity theft and scheme to defraud

    A former New York doctor was charged with defrauding a 98-year-old Yonkers woman of more than half a million dollars in the span of two weeks, authorities announced Tuesday.

    Ex-physician Peter Corines of Eastchester was arraigned on an 11-count indictment after allegedly stealing $540,106.60 from the elderly victim, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino said.

    Over the span of two weeks in November 2017, Corines, 69, allegedly stole from the almost-centenarian, Bernice Judd Porter, by fraudulently claiming to be her power of attorney and pretending to be her on the phone or online with various financial institutions where Porter had accounts.

    The district attorney’s office claims that, among other fraudulent actions, Corines: obtained Porter’s social security number; created online accounts in her name and without her knowledge; changed Porter’s address with financial institutions where she had opened online accounts; wrote checks from her checkbook without her knowledge and deposited them into his own brokerage account, and his yacht and auto restoration and repair company’s bank account; created a joint account in his and Porter’s name, as well as withdrawing cash from additional bank accounts owned by the victim.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos
    Provided by the Erie Seawolves

    Officials also say that Corines attempted to steal an additional $262,171.49 during the same two weeks.

    Corines is facing numerous charges, including grand larceny, attempted grand larceny, identity theft and scheme to defraud.

    Corines’ next court appearance is scheduled for July 10.

    Top News: Migrants Stuck, Politicians Spar

    [NATL] Top News Photos: Migrants Stuck, Politicians Spar
    Spencer Platt/Getty Images

    It is not immediately clear if he retained an attorney to comment on the charges.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us