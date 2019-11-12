What to Know Ex-NYPD officer was sentenced to nine months in jail for assaulting a 19-year-old and falsifying documents related to violent incident

Elijah Saladeen was found guilty Oct. 17 offering a false instrument for filing, assault and one count of attempted assault

Court documents say Saldeen punched victim in face and head inside of apartment building while responding to possible trespassing call

A former NYPD officer was sentenced to nine months in jail for assaulting a 19-year-old young man and falsifying documents related to the violent 2017 incident, prosecutors announced Tuesday.

Former officer Elijah Saladeen, of the Bronx, was found guilty Oct. 17 of three counts of offering a false instrument for filing, once count of assault in the third degree and one count of attempted assault in the third degree, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. previously said.

According to court documents, on Feb. 24, 2017, Saldeen – who at the time was a 19-year veteran of the NYPD – punched the victim in the face and head inside of an apartment building on West 17th Street while responding to a call regarding possible trespassing.

Later, while Saldeen and other officers waited for an ambulance to take the victim to the hospital, he allegedly dragged the victim to the rear of the building and punched him again in the ribs and abdomen.

According to court documents, Saldeen subsequently made false statements about the incident and the nature of the victim’s injuries to his supervisors and to prosecutors, which were added to NYPD reports, a sworn Criminal Court complaint, and other official charging documents.

“This 19-year veteran of the NYPD assaulted a young man, and then lied about it,” Vance said last month following the conviction. “His criminal misconduct caused extensive injuries to his victim and damage to all in law enforcement who are working to strengthen our relationships with the communities we are sworn to protect.”