Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg Officially Enters 2020 Presidential Race: Report - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg Officially Enters 2020 Presidential Race: Report

Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg Officially Enters 2020 Presidential Race: Report
    Getty Images
    NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 17: Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Christian Cultural Center on November 17, 2019 in the Brooklyn borough of New York City. Reports indicate Bloomberg, the former New York mayor, is considering entering the crowded Democratic presidential primary race. (Photo by Yana Paskova/Getty Images)

    Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will run for president in 2020, NBC News reports.

    Bloomberg officially entered the race on Sunday, according to the report.

    News of his presidential bid comes two days after the billionaire launched a multi-million dollar TV ad campaign as he prepared to enter the 2020 Democratic primary.

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us