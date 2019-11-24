Former NYC Mayor Michael Bloomberg Officially Enters 2020 Presidential Race: Report
Published 7 minutes ago | Updated 1 minute ago
Former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg will run for president in 2020, NBC News reports.
Bloomberg officially entered the race on Sunday, according to the report.
News of his presidential bid comes two days after the billionaire launched a multi-million dollar TV ad campaign as he prepared to enter the 2020 Democratic primary.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.