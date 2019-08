A former New York state trooper died Saturday of an illness related to his Sept. 11 duties, state police said Saturday.

Sgt. Jeffrey M. Cicora was assigned to help with the search and rescue effort at the World Trade Center site after the Sept. 11, 2001, attack, police said.

He served with state police for 24 years until he retired in May 2017 because of his illness, police said.

Cicora, of Baldwinsville, is survived by his wife and son.