What to Know An ex-security guard at an NJ middle school is accused of having sex with a minor and sending nude photographs to others, officials say

Elios Arias-Aguilar of Perth Amboy is facing sexual assault, criminal sexual contact and endagering the welfare of a child charges

Arias-Aguilar, 25, was a security guard for McGinnis Middle School in his hometown; It's unknown if the victims were students at the school

A former security guard at a New Jersey middle school is accused of having sex with a minor and sending nude photographs to others, officials say.

Elios Arias-Aguilar of Perth Amboy was charged with aggravated sexual assault in the first degree, sexual assault in the second degree, aggravated criminal sexual contact in the third degree, criminal sexual contact in the fourth degree and endangering the welfare of a child in the second degree, according to Middlesex County Prosecutor Andrew C. Carey and Perth Amboy Police Chief Roman McKeon.

Authorities say that an investigation determined that Arias-Aguilar, 25, who was a security guard for McGinnis Middle School in his hometown, allegedly had sex with a minor “who was known to him” at his home.

The investigation further revealed that Arias-Aguilar allegedly sent nude photographs through social media to two minors who were also known to him.

Authorities did not specify if the minors were students at the school where he worked at for about two years.

Perth Amboy Board of Education did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Perth Amboy Police Detective Riscardo Rosado at 732-324-3872, or prosecutor's office Detective Ryan Tighe at 732-745-3287.

Attorney information for Arias-Aguilar was not immediately known.