An FDNY pension director and former firefighters union head was arrested for DWI and possession of cocaine after losing control of his vehicle and jumping a curb in Midtown Tuesday night, authorities say.

Stephen Cassidy, 62, was allegedly driving a Prius when he lost control on 30th Street and 7th Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. He mounted the sidewalk, struck a dumpster and stopped in front of a store, authorities say.

According to police, Cassidy was found to be in possession of some amount of cocaine.

He was charged with DWI and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

In 2016, Cassidy stepped down as the President of the Uniformed Firefighters Association to become the executive director of the Fire Pension Fund.