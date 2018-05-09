Former FDNY Union Head Arrested for DWI, Cocaine Possession After Losing Control of His Vehicle in Midtown: Police - NBC New York
logo_nyc_2x

Former FDNY Union Head Arrested for DWI, Cocaine Possession After Losing Control of His Vehicle in Midtown: Police

Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 18 minutes ago

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Former FDNY Union Head Arrested for DWI, Cocaine Possession After Losing Control of His Vehicle in Midtown: Police
    News 4

    What to Know

    • An FDNY pension boss and former firefighters union head was arrested for DWI and possession of cocaine

    • Stephen Cassidy, 62, was driving his Prius when he lost control in Midtown shortly before 11 p.m. Tuesday and jumped the curb

    • Police say Cassidy was found to be in possession of cocaine

    An FDNY pension director and former firefighters union head was arrested for DWI and possession of cocaine after losing control of his vehicle and jumping a curb in Midtown Tuesday night, authorities say.

    Stephen Cassidy, 62, was allegedly driving a Prius when he lost control on 30th Street and 7th Avenue shortly before 11 p.m. He mounted the sidewalk, struck a dumpster and stopped in front of a store, authorities say.

    According to police, Cassidy was found to be in possession of some amount of cocaine.

    He was charged with DWI and criminal possession of a controlled substance.

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    In 2016, Cassidy stepped down as the President of the Uniformed Firefighters Association to become the executive director of the Fire Pension Fund.

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us