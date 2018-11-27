What to Know An ex-EMT and volunteer firefighter in NJ was sentenced to prison for enticing a child to produce sexually explicit images, prosecutors say

Zachary Motta, 24, of Iselin, previously pleaded guilty to one count of online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity

Motta also faces five years of supervised release and is ordered to pay a $5,000 Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act assessment

A former EMT and volunteer firefighter in New Jersey was sentenced Tuesday to 135 months — 11 years and three months — in prison for enticing a child to produce sexually explicit images, prosecutors announced.

Zachary Motta, 24, of Iselin, previously pleaded guilty to one count of online enticement of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity.

According to court documents, starting in October 2016, Motta communicated with a boy who told Motta he was 12 years old. Motta allegedly asked the victim via the internet to send him a nude photo, which the boy did.

Motta also faces five years of supervised release and is ordered to pay a $5,000 Justice for Victims of Trafficking Act assessment.

The Justice for Victims Trafficking Act authorizes the appropriation of $25 million annually for the Department of Justice to provide grants to states and other recipients to improve the enforcement of laws against human trafficking as well as to help the victims of these crimes.

Motta’s attorney did not immediately return request for comment.