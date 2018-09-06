NYC Warehouse Worker Dies After Getting Pinned Between Forklift, Storage Shelf: NYPD - NBC New York
NYC Warehouse Worker Dies After Getting Pinned Between Forklift, Storage Shelf: NYPD

    What to Know

    • A warehouse worker in the Bronx died after he got pinned between a forklift and a storage shelf, police say

    • The 43-year-old man's name hasn't been released, but officials say he at the Hunts Point Warehouse on Food Center Drive when he got pinned

    • He suffered serious head trauma and died at an area hospital; the investigation is ongoing

    A forklift operator died after he somehow got pinned between the machine and a storage shelf, police say.

    Officials say the 43-year-old man was driving the forklift inside a warehouse in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx on Food Center Drive when he got himself pinned.

    The man, whose name hasn’t been released, suffered serious head trauma and was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

    The investigation remain ongoing, but authorities said no criminality is suspected.

