A forklift operator died after he somehow got pinned between the machine and a storage shelf, police say.

Officials say the 43-year-old man was driving the forklift inside a warehouse in the Hunts Point section of the Bronx on Food Center Drive when he got himself pinned.

The man, whose name hasn’t been released, suffered serious head trauma and was rushed to an area hospital where he died.

The investigation remain ongoing, but authorities said no criminality is suspected.