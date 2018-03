A 34-year-old man was crushed to death by a forklift while working on a construction site in Queens Tuesday, authorities say.

Emergency crews responding to a 911 call at the site on 89th Avenue in Jamaica found Edgar Pazmino, of the Bronx, unconscious and unresponsive.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

PIX11 reported Pazmino was riding on top of the forklift and expected it to move forward, but it reversed and pinned him.

The investigation is ongoing.