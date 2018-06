A passerby spotted a squirrel munching on an avocado in a tree pit on the Upper West Side.

‘Forget Pizza Rat’: Squirrel Spotted Scarfing Down Avocado on Upper West Side

Henry Zhang filmed the rodent at West 73rd Street and Broadway in Manhattan, he said in a Facebook post.

The squirrel appeared unfazed by its audience as it continued to chow down on its snack, the video shows.

“Forget Pizza Rat. I give you Avocado Squirrel!” Zhang wrote in his post.

“Clearly a millennial squirrel,” one user commented.