Keep the umbrella handy the next few days, though it may not help you much.

Storm Team 4 says multiple rounds of showers and thunderstorms are expected to make for an unsettled tri-state weather pattern through much of the work week, with Tuesday being the coolest and dreariest of the next few days.

Two primary rounds of showers and storms are expected, with highs barely reaching the 70-degree mar. The first batch of showers and storms is expected late Tuesday morning; that wetness should briefly taper off before the second, stronger round moves in later in the afternoon leading into the nighttime hours.

The chance for some severe cells can't be ruled out, especially west of the city from about 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., Storm Team 4 says. Parts of the tri-state could end up seeing damaging winds and hail, and a tornado isn't out of the question.

Wet weather should dissipate overnight, though scattered storms could still pop up leading into Wednesday, Storm Team 4 says. Wednesday should be mostly dry, but yet another round of storms is expected to swing through during the evening. Once again, some of those cells could be severe.

